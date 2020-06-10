Andhra Pradesh

Voters losing confidence in Jagan govt.: TDP

Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy

Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy  

‘It has failed to raise the demand of SCS in Parliament’

The Jagan Mohan Reddy Government in Andhra Pradesh has lost the people’s confidence with its acts of omission and commission in a short period of time, Opposition Telugu Desam Party(TDP) contended on Tuesday.

Addressing the media, TDP SPSR Nellore District President Beeda Ravichandra said no other government in the country had to face so many “adverse” rulings by the High Court and Supreme court on various issues. But it seemed to be not learning any lessons.

The ruling YSRCP, which got the people’s mandate for securing Special Category Status(SCS), had failed to raise the demand effectively in Parliament, he said.

‘Destructive politics’

The rule of the party was marked by “destructive politics” started with demolition of “Praja Vedike” built by the previous TDP government for a public cause, he added. The YSRCP, which raised corruption charges against the then Chandrababu Naidu Government, allegedly to mislead the people while it was in the opposition, could not prove any of them in its one year in office, he contended.

Meanwhile, TDP district wing Official Spokesman Anam Venkataramana Reddy alleged that contractors hailing from Nellore had earned a reputation nation-wide for the efficient execution of works. But they were shying away from doing contracts in Nellore unable to put up with the “political pressure” from the ruling party, led by Irrigation Minister P.Anil Kumar Yadav in the district.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 10, 2020 1:17:53 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/voters-losing-confidence-in-jagan-govt-tdp/article31793528.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY