Vizianagaram wears festive look for Sirimanotsavam on Tuesday

Tholellu Utsavam preceding Sirimanotsavam celebrated on a grand note in the city on Monday

October 30, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju and his wife offering prayers at the Pyditalli Ammavari temple in Vizianagaram on Monday.

P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju and his wife offering prayers at the Pyditalli Ammavari temple in Vizianagaram on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

:

Over two lakh devotees are expected to witness the annual Sirimanotsavam of Pyditalli Ammavaru in Vizianagaram on Tuesday, October 31.

The district administration has made arrangements for the festival which draws devotees from across the North Andhra region.

On behalf of the presiding deity, Goddess Pydimamba, the temple priest, Bantupalli Venkata Rao, will bless the devotees from atop the Sirimanu, the long trunk of a tamarind tree identified for the festival this year.

Perched atop the Sirimanu, the priest will make three trips from the temple to the fort between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. showering blessings on the devotees who gather on either side of the road to witness the procession.

Meanwhile, Tholellu Utsavam, observed on the preceding day of Sirimanotsavam, was celebrated on a grand note in the city on Monday.

On the other hand, all the venues of the Vizianagaram Utsav wore a festive look with the arrival of people from different parts of the State. The government is holding cultural programmes, flower shows and other activities as part of the three-day event, coinciding with the Sirimanotsavam.

