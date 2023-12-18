GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vizianagaram Mayor inaugurates handloom exhibition

December 18, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Mayor V. Vijaya Lakshmi at the craft and handloom exhibition in Vizianagaram on Monday.

Mayor V. Vijaya Lakshmi at the craft and handloom exhibition in Vizianagaram on Monday.

Vizianagaram Mayor Vempadapu Vijayalakshmi on Monday inaugurated Sri Kala Bharathi handloom and craft exhibitions in the Lions Community Hall located near Vizianagaram fort. Speaking on the occasion, she said that exhibitions would enable customers to get all varieties of dresses, saris, and handmade items at one place.

She said that the artisans of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha, West Bengal and Rajasthan would get livelihood with the patronage for such exhibitions. Sri Kalabharati Association president R. Prasada Rao and secretary M. Durga Prasad said that the exhibition would continue till January 12. They hoped that there would be brisk business in Christmas and Sankranti season.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.