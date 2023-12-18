Vizianagaram Mayor inaugurates handloom exhibition

December 18, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Vizianagaram Mayor Vempadapu Vijayalakshmi on Monday inaugurated Sri Kala Bharathi handloom and craft exhibitions in the Lions Community Hall located near Vizianagaram fort. Speaking on the occasion, she said that exhibitions would enable customers to get all varieties of dresses, saris, and handmade items at one place.

She said that the artisans of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha, West Bengal and Rajasthan would get livelihood with the patronage for such exhibitions. Sri Kalabharati Association president R. Prasada Rao and secretary M. Durga Prasad said that the exhibition would continue till January 12. They hoped that there would be brisk business in Christmas and Sankranti season.