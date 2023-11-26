HamberMenu
Vizianagaram is suitable for setting up agro-based industries, says Pulsus CEO

Around 500 entrepreneurs take part in the North Andhra Business meet in Vizianagaram

November 26, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

K Srinivasa Rao
Pulsus CEO Srinubabu Gedela speaking at the North Andhra Business meet in Vizinagaram on Sunday.

Pulsus CEO Srinubabu Gedela speaking at the North Andhra Business meet in Vizinagaram on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Vizianagaram district is suitable for setting up agro-based industries which would flourish with the adoption of digital marketing technology for the promotion of products, Pulsus Group chairman Srinubabu Gedela said while speaking at the North Andhra Business meet organised by North Andhra Business Development Forum, Turpu Kapu traders and Entrepreneurs’ Association in Vizianagaram on November 26 (Sunday).

As many as 500 entrepreneurs took part in the event. Mr. Srinubabu said that thousands of local youngsters would get jobs if new industries were set up with a clear vision and planning.

“The youngsters should focus on business opportunities and establishment of their own ventures instead of running after jobs. Availability of skilled labour and manpower is the biggest advantage the Vizianagaram district has,” he said.

All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) Chief Coordinator Buddha Chandrasekhar said that the government was providing subsidies and the banks were disbursing loans under various schemes.

