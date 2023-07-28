Vizianagaram govt. medical college getting ready for admissions from this academic year

July 28, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

The government medical college in the city is likely to be fully functional soon, thanks to the speedy completion of the construction work and permission accorded by the National Medical Commission for commencing admissions from 2023-24 academic year.

The college, constructed at a cost of ₹500 crore in 70 acres near Gajularega village on the outskirts of the city, will be buzzing with academic activity as students will be joining in a couple of weeks, as NEET admission process is under way. As many as 150 students will report to the college.

Under the constant monitoring of Principal Secretary M.T. Krishna Babu (Medical and Health), the district and medical college officials have been putting in efforts to ensure adequate infrastructure for the institution, which will have a built-up area of 13,99,879 sq.ft. There is all-round cheer now as the construction work is being completed within four years.

The State government issued G.O. No. 27 on February 13, 2019 for the establishment of the college temporarily at the Government General Hospital here.

Many professors from Andhra Medical College and the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences have already been posted in the new college. The medical college hospital will have 120 beds initially.