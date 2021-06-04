Vizag startups striving to build bridges between economy and ecology

They make peace with nature by creating wealth from waste material

From bio-enzyme cleaners, recycling electronic waste to biodegradable food packages and sanitary napkins from agro-waste pulps, a group of startups in Visakhapatnam are tirelessly working towards making peace with nature through their sustainable products.

On World Environment Day (June 5) being observed on the theme: ‘Reimagine, Recreate, Restore’, they spoke to The Hindu on their objectives and journey so far.

Being environment-friendly is at the core of the business values of Greenwaves Environmental Solutions. From tackling the issue of electronic waste, single-use plastic to recycling coconut wastes and segregation of marine litter, the organisation has been working in several areas across Visakhapatnam and Goa to create green solutions.

One of its latest projects is the ‘Green Paw’ which addresses the major challenges of marine litter caused due to ghost nets (nets that break down in sea while fishing), nylon nets and balls, glass bottles and other plastic waste. The project was initiated in December last year. “So far, we collected 3.5 tonnes of nylon nets from the shores of Visakhapatnam and Goa. The segregated nets are soaked for a day and dried before upcycling them into decorative products like bracelets, earrings and baskets,”says Potluri Anil Chowdary, Managing Director of the firm. The firm has collaborated with Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology, Hyderabad, for marketing its products from the marine litter project.

With an aim to provide a sustainable solution to the problem of plastic food packaging, Vijay Lakshmi Sena started the House of Folium, two years ago, that uses the concept of agro-waste pulp in making biodegradable food packaging solutions. The firm makes food containers like bowls, plates, bento boxes, cups using the pulp from sugarcane and corn fibre. “These are 100% biodegradable. In fact, if you plant a seed in these containers you can see it turn into compost in three months time,” says Ms. Vijay Lakshmi, a former software professional. She adds that the city is warming up to the idea of sustainable food packaging solutions with many home bakers and small restaurants coming forward to use them for COVID meal packaging as well. Last year, House of Folium launched an affordable range of biodegradable sanitary napkins made from banana, bamboo and corn fibre.

According to industry studies, India generates 9.46 million tonnes of plastic waste annually, of which 40% remains uncollected and 43% is used for packaging, most of which is single-use. To address this, K Jayalakshmi started her enterprise of Vijayasri Jute Designs for making jute and cotton bags with a team of 16 women from economically backward families. Having trained in product development, marketing and business strategies, Ms. Jayalakshmi today customises and offers a range of jute bags from pouches to travel bags through her startup.

Making her home free of toxic chemical cleaners was one of the top priorities of D. Sirisha after noticing that her pet was allergic to chemicals. She started Eco-Clean, her own brand of bio-enzyme cleaners a year and half ago and says that the response in the past six to eight months has been encouraging.