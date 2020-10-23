Vizag reports 171 new COVID-19 cases

The district reported 171 new COVID-19 infections and one death in the last 24 hours.

The COVID-19 bulletin which was released on Thursday evening said that the total case load now stands at 54,987. The death toll rose to 465.

As many as 175 persons undergoing treatment for COVID-19 recovered from the virus. Officials said that a majority of the COVID-19 patients are now being treated in home quarantine.

With the new cases and discharges, the active cases in the district have come down to 2,272 while the number of recoveries stands at 52,250.

Out of 318 clusters, nine are very active, 16 are active and 293 are dormant. As many as 627 clusters were already de-notified in the district.