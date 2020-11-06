Andhra Pradesh

Vizag girl to represent India in chess tourney

Chess prodigy from Visakhapatnam M. Sahithi Varshini is going to represent India in the under-14 girls’ category in the FIDE online World Cadet and Rapid Chess Championship 2020, which will be held from December 11 to 23.

Sahithi is currently at 2070 FIDE rating and inching closer to the Woman International Master title.

This is the first ever official tournament Sahithi is playing this year as tournaments were stopped due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Sahithi earlier represented the country in world cadets in the year 2017 in under-10 girls’ category in Brazil, where she stood at joint third place as per points on tie-break.

Sahithi also won two gold medals in the Asian Youth Chess Championship at Uzbekistan in 2017 and five gold medals and a bronze medal in 2018 in the Asian Youth Chess Championship at Thailand.

Sahithi has been trained by her father since the beginning. He is an assistant manager in the HPCL refinery, Visakhapatnam.

