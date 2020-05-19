Andhra Pradesh

Vizag gas leak: LG Polymers moves Supreme Court against Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board

A view of the LG Polymers plant after the gas leak was brought under control. K.R. Deepak

The Visakhapatnam-based LG Polymers has filed a case against Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) in Supreme Court. Though the actual content of the case is not yet known, sources reveal that it’s a defamation suit. The case is expected to be heard on Tuesday.

The APPCB was taken by surprise by the latest move by LG Polymers that caused the death of 12 people in a recent Styrene gas leak incident. “The case was filed last evening. We are in the process of evaluating it with our legal counsel. The firm must be trying to consolidate the number of cases from different statutory institutions in this effort,” said a highly placed source in the government.

In the Civil Case between LG Polymers and APPCB, the company has included Union of India through Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, Central Pollution Control Board and Collector and District Magistrate, Visakhapatnam as respondents.

Environmentalist and Jana Sena Party leader Satya Bolisetti, terming the act of the company as an offensive one, stated in a tweet, “Supreme Court should ascertain the loss of victims and environment and include the future losses.”

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Satya said, “It was learnt that they filed a defamation suit alleging loss of reputation to the company which was defamed by different parties through legal suits despite the measures taken by the firm to ensure compensation and other necessary steps.”

