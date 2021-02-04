Vivek Yadav posted as Collector of Guntur

Vivek Yadav, an IAS officer of the 2008 batch, was posted as Collector and District Magistrate of Guntur following the State Election Commission’s concurrence of the State government’s panel. Mr. Yadav was earlier serving as Member Secretary, AP Pollution Control Board.
Mr. Yadav had the experience of serving in Guntur during 2012-2014 as a Joint Collector and returning officer of Narsaraopet Lok Sabha constituency.
The State government also made a bureaucratic reshuffle. Rajat Bhargava , an IAS officer belonging to the 1990 batch, Special Chief Secretary, Excise, CT, Stamps and Registrations, has been placed in full additional charge of the post of Commissioner, Prohibition and Excise. He will continue to hold full additional charge of Special Chief Secretary, Youth Advancement and Tourism Cultural Department.
Y. Srilakshmi, Principal Secretary to Government, Municipal Administration Department, has been placed in full additional charge of the post of Commissioner and Director, Municipal Administration, relieving G. Srkr Vijaya Kumar.
Mr. Vijaya Kumar, Secretary, Environment, Forest and Science and Technology, has been placed in full additional charge of the post of Member Secretary, AP Pollution Control Board, until further orders and he will also continue to hold full additional charge of the post of CEO, AP State Development Planning Society and Ex-Officio secretary to the government.
