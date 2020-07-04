‘Vitamin-savvy’ consumers send tomato prices spiralling

The COVID-19 pandemic, which in the initial days of summer played havoc with the tomato farmers of Madanapalle revenue division, has now turned into a boon for them.

The trade picture is crystal clear that from the first week of June onwards, the prices have maintained a steady march dangling between ₹30 and ₹40 a kg in the retail market till June-end. July took the consumers for a sudden surprise, with a kg of tomato of second grade selling at ₹60 to ₹70. It is estimated in the market circles that the prices would double by the month-end.

The scenario of tomato business took a sudden leap in this second half of the year, thanks to the “vitamin-savvy” consumers not only in Chittoor district, but also from all over the country, particularly the metros. The first grade of tomato sold at ₹48 a kg at the Madanapalle market is commanding ₹100 in the posh localities of Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai.

On Saturday, the Madanapalle market saw the arrival of over 600 tonnes of tomatoes, with a dip of 100 tonnes compared to last week. At the same time, the local market at V. Kota in Kuppam division for the first of time in six months saw a whopping arrival of 300-plus tonnes, while the Palamaner market added another 300 tonnes. In the months from April to August-end, the price of tomato would generally be on the downward trend, even reaching ₹5 a kg. The sudden spike, which is considered unusual at this season, is without a doubt attributed to the “immunity seekers”.

Dhananjay, an elderly tomato grower at Palamaner mandal, told The Hindu that he had been despatching regular loads to Bengaluru and Goa during the last two weeks. “The size and quality of my produce would invite no argument. I can’t tell you how much I get, but I am highly satisfied. This state of affairs in a month like July is something strange,” he said.

Awareness

Assistant Director (Marketing) P. Gopi said that in this COVID-19 situation, naturally there is a sea of awareness among people about health and immunity.

“Tomato is definitely rich with many essential vitamins. Split into three grades, the vegetable is reaching all sections. Some vendors are making big money by selling even the third grade and scrap stocks to the consumers. The exports to almost all big cities in the south and elsewhere in the north from Chittoor district are very encouraging,” he said.

Meanwhile, it is projected that with the COVID-19 perception set to continue for the next few months, the tomato prices might “skyrocket” and might even remain beyond the reach of the common man. Coupled with this, the months from July to November would see a spree of festivals starting with Varalakshmi Vratam, Adi Krithika, Vinayaka Chaviti, Dasara and Deepavali, when the prices of all most all vegetables would be in high.