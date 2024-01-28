GIFT a SubscriptionGift
VIT-AP University bags ISO certifications

January 28, 2024 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The VIT-AP University received three internationally recognised certifications from the International Organisation of Standardisation (ISO) on Sunday. They include ISO 21001: 2018 (Educational Quality Management System), ISO 50001: 2018 (Energy Management System) and ISO 14001: 2015 (Environmental Management System).

A statement issued by the university said the certificates were given in recognition of the VIT-AP’s commitment to maintaining high quality standards across its undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral programmes. Vice-Chancellor S. V. Kota Reddy and registrar M. Jagadish Chandra received the certificates presented by the M/S HYM International Certifications Pvt. Ltd managing director Sivaiah at a function organised in Hyderabad.

Calling it a significant milestone, Dr. Kota Reddy said it was the result of dedicated efforts from management and support extended by faculty and staff members.

