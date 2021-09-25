Vipparthi elected as East Godavari ZP Chairman

Burra Anubabu and Merugu Padmavathi are the new Vice-Chairpersons

Retired civil engineer Vipparthi Venugopala Rao (64) has been unanimously elected as the East Godavari Zilla Parishad Chairman during the election held here on Saturday. He is the ZPTC member of P.Gannavaram mandal in Konaseema region.

In 2012, he had retired as Superintending Engineer in the Irrigation Department. Living in Dowleswaram, Mr. Rao was the aspirant of the MLA seat from the YSR Congress Party in the 2019 election.

On Saturday, East Godavari Collector and Presiding Officer Ch. Hari Kiran conducted the election, in which 61 ZPTC members have participated.

Pithapuram ZPTC member Burra Anubabu and Thondangi ZPTC member Merugu Padmavathi were elected as the ZP Vice-Chairpersons.

The Chairman and Vice-Chairpersons took oath in the presence of special invitees Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu, B.C. Welfare Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna, Social Welfare Minister Pinipe Viswaroop and other public representatives.