Vijayawada railway station bags ISO 14001 certification

Vijayawada Railway Station received the Environmental Standard ISO 14001:2015 on December 2, 2019, with validity till December 1, 2022, for implementing Environmental Management System successfully in the railway station.

Following the orders of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), the Indian Railways identified 36 stations to be developed as Eco-Smart stations by achieving green environmental standards. Accordingly, the South Central Railway (SCR) identified three stations from its zone — Secunderabad, Kacheguda and Vijayawada. To achieve the ‘ISO-14001’ certification, the stations had to satisfy 10 different parameters for achieving an eco-friendly environment at the stations.

Divisional Railway Manager, Vijayawada, P. Srinivas, said that it was a moment of great pride and another feather in the cap of Vijayawada Division. He congratulated all the officials and lauded their efforts in maintaining the best standards in passenger amenities and rail operations.