Vijayawada gets IGBC’s ‘Green Railway Station’ certification with platinum rating

September 06, 2023 08:22 am | Updated 08:22 am IST - Vijayawada

Vijayawada Railway Station on September 5 (Tuesday) was awarded the ‘Green Railway Station’ certification with the highest rating of Platinum by the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) for its efforts in improving the environmental standards and providing eco-friendly services to passengers.

This is an upgradation of the station’s ratings, from gold in 2019 to platinum in 2023.

Divisional Railway Manager Narendra A. Patil said this is a moment of pride for the Vijayawada railway station, second in the South Central Railway (SCR) zone after Secunderabad to have bagged the platinum rating.

Lauding the efforts of all the staff instrumental in achieving this feat, Mr. Narendra Patil said energy efficient and solid waste management measures taken up by them in the last couple of years helped the station bag the platinum rating.

Some of these measures include use of star-rated electrical appliances, LED lights, installation of a sewage treatment plant to recycle wastewater, periodic testing to check smoke emission, increasing green coverage, improvement in amenities for passengers, provision of medical facilities, proximity to bus stops, avoidance of single-use plastic, use of comprehensive mechanised cleaning for effective waste segregation and its disposal, among others.

The IGBC, with the support of Environment Directorate of Indian Railways, developed the Green Railway Stations rating system to facilitate adoption of green concepts and enhance the overall commuter experience.

The rating is based on six environmental categories as defined by IGBC which include sustainable station facility, health, hygiene and sanitation, energy efficiency, water efficiency, smart and green initiatives and innovation and development.