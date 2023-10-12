Vijaya Sai Reddy asks cadre to highlight achievements of YSRCP govt. in Andhra Pradesh

October 12, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - NELLORE

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) national general secretary V. Vijaya Sai Reddy on Thursday exhorted the party workers to highlight the welfare and development initiatives of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government among the people ahead of the Lok Sabha and the State Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh.

Reviewing the party’s preparedness for the 2024 elections in Nellore district, Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy, the party’s regional coordinator, said party workers should leave no stone unturned in their effort to retain all seven Assembly seats by explaining to the people the welfare schemes and development projects taken up by the YSRCP government to benefit every section of people.

They should be fully vigilant to ensure that not a single vote is lost during the elections by closely coordinating with the village/ward volunteers, the YSRCP Parliamentary Party leader told the second-rung party leaders from Nellore Rural and Kovur Assembly constituencies.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had taken all necessary steps to strengthen the party in the district, particularly where it faced dissidence including Nellore Rural Assembly segment in the wake of the party MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy parting ways, by appointing Nellore MP Adala Prabhakar Reddy as the party in-charge of the key Assembly constituency.

He asked the cadre to coordinate closely with Rajya Sabha MP and party leader Vemuri Prabhkar Reddy, who had been named the district president, and strictly implement the instructions given by the party supremo at the grassroots-level, he said at the review meeting attended by party functionaries from the district and representatives of local bodies including Nellore Mayor Potluri Shravanti. The review meeting was presided over by Mr. Prabhakar Reddy.

It may be noted that the ruling party which won all the 10 seats in undivided Nellore district is in an unenviable position with three of its MLAs including Mekapati Chandrasekhar Reddy from Udayagiri and Anam Ramanarayana Reddy from Venkatagiri raising a banner of revolt and backing the opposition TDP. Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy was made the regional coordinator after former Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy resigned from the post.