Andhra Pradesh

Vidya Deevena amount should be deposited in college accounts: HC

The Andhra Pradesh High Court has struck down a review petition filed by the State government on the Jagananna Vidya Deevena scheme. Justice Kongara Vijaya Lakshmi struck down the review petition seeking review of earlier judgment of the High Court in ordering the government to deposit the money in lieu of fees reimbursement directly in the accounts of colleges.

Advocate-General S. Sriram presented his arguments on behalf of the government. After hearing the arguments, Justice Vijaya Lakshmi passed the orders upholding the earlier judgment.

The Andhra Pradesh government, as part of Jagananna Vidya Deevena, had begun to deposit the money directly into accounts of mothers of students and this was opposed by several college managements who filed petition in the court.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 13, 2021 10:20:52 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/vidya-deevena-amount-should-be-deposited-in-college-accounts-hc/article37947225.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY