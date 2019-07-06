VH unhappy over attempts to modernise ‘Rajiv Smrithi Bhavan’

Expressing his displeasure over the tenders released by the State government to modernise ‘Rajiv Smrithi Bhavan’ situated at Beach Road in Visakhapatnam, senior Congress leader of Telangana, V. Hanumantha Rao requested Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to withdraw his decision immediately.

Mr. Hanumantha Rao and a few other Congress leaders visited Rajiv Smirthi Bhavan here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy should focus on fulfilling promises made to people rather than demolitions.

Mr. Hanumantha Rao said that it was former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, who had elected Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy as AP Congress Committee president, even though there were ‘faction leader’ allegations against him. Even Ms Sonia Gandhi had given YSR an opportunity to become Chief Minister for two terms, he said.

“Even you have used your father’s name during elections and became Chief Minister with a huge majority. Mr. Jagan should not forget the past. It is unfair to take such decisions on a memorial, which is built to pay tributes to Rajiv Gandhi,” Mr. Hanumantha Rao said.

Special memorial

The senior Congress leader also said that the party considers ‘Rajiv Smrithi Bhavan’ a very special one, as the former PM’s last visit before being killed in an attack, was Visakhapatnam, where he took part in a public meeting.

“Modernisation of the Bhavan with glass windows, new rooftop and a few other additional tourist attractions will eventually take away the concept of Rajiv Smrithi Bhavan,” he said.

Mr, Hanumanthu Rao also said that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had taken part in a one-and-a-half-year long padayatra, where he witnessed various problems faced by public and created a manifesto during election.

“If people find that you are just busy in demolitions, but not in any work for public, there will be a revolt,” he said.

It may be recalled that the foundation stone for the ‘Rajiv Smrithi Bhavan’ was laid by YSR in August 2008. The bhavan was constructed with an estimated budget of ₹3.92 lakh and was inaugurated in 2012 by former Chief Minister Nallari Kiran Kumar Reddy