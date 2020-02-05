Veterinary graduates urged to do their bit for doubling farm income

Indian Council for Agricultural Research (ICAR) Director-General Trilochan Mohapatra, who is also the Secretary of Department of Agricultural Research and Education (DARE), has called upon veterinary graduates to contribute their mite in order to achieve the Prime Minister’s goal of doubling farm income by 2022.

Delivering his address at the ninth convocation of Sri Venkateswara Veterinary University (SVVU) here on Tuesday, Dr. Mohapatra spoke on ways to make agriculture remunerative by linking it with veterinary, fishery and horticulture departments and by turning every farmer into an entrepreneur.

“The required business skills have to be imparted to farmers. Agriculture has to be viewed in that perspective and this narrative has to be brought into farming and allied sectors,” Dr. Mohapatra said, adding that it requires market linkage, productivity enhancement, diversification into allied areas, food processing and value addition.

“The country has met with success in milk production by achieving an output of 176 million tonnes, with the sector growing at a rate of 6%. Per capita milk availability has also exceeded the level recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO). Similarly, poultry and fisheries sectors grew phenomenally to reach impressive figures, fetching over 7 billion USD through exports,” Dr. Mohapatra said.

Crediting cattle rearers for high production, he also appreciated the scientific fraternity for bringing modern vaccines at affordable rates and introducing induced breeding programmes and slashing the cost of animal feed, all of which contributed to enhanced productivity.

Governor and Chancellor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan called upon the graduates to play a pivotal role in tackling air, water and industrial pollution, and also urged them to reach out to animals desperately waiting for medical intervention in the countryside. He spoke on the evil effects of pesticides and the need to promote greener alternatives to save future generations. He later presented gold medals and awards to meritorious students.

In his annual report, Vice-Chancellor Y. Hari Babu listed the developmental activities taken up in the year, such as new buildings under construction, farmer training programmes, health centre, and so on. Accompanied by TUDA Chairman Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy and Collector Bharat N. Gupta, the Governor planted a sapling on his arrival at the campus earlier.