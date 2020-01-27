Veligonda project work picks up pace

People of drought-prone Prakasam district can heave a sigh of relief as work on the first phase of the ₹6,492 crore Pula Subbaiah Veligonda project, which has suffered time and cost overruns, is progressing at a brisk pace now.

“Farmers can expect to see Krishna water quenching their parched lands during the coming kharif season,” said District Collector Pola Bhaskar after taking stock of the situation.

Nallamala Sagar Reservoir, designed to draw Krishna water from the foreshore of Srisailam Reservoir, has already come to fruition with the filling of Sunkesula, Gottipadia and Kakarla gaps. Construction of tunnel I has also been completed up to a distance of 17.2 km as against total distance of 18.8 km, explained Superintending Engineer(constructions) N. Nagesh of Ongole circle.

A race against time

“Depending upon the rock condition, the tunnel work is being carried out to a distance of 5 to 10 metres each day now. Going by the trend, it can be expected to be completed in the next four to five months. We are racing against time to complete the first phase of the project by June at any cost,” Mr. Nagesh told The Hindu.

The stage I of the project envisages withdrawal of 10.7 tmc water from Srisailam reservoir during floods to provide irrigation water to 1.19 lakh acres and drinking water to 4 lakh people. Work on tunnel II has so far been completed up to a distance of 11.21 km as against the total distance of 18.82 km and it would be completed by December 2021, Mr. Nagesh added.