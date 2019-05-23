Vegetable production in Chittoor wilts under heat

The summer heat, which started early in April first week, has a telling effect on the production of vegetables in Chittoor district, coupled with soaring prices.

Chittoor district, predominantly its western mandals, is known for high production of vegetable varieties, suffice to meet the demands at markets in Tirupati and Chittoor corporations, six municipalities and hundreds of panchayats.Though the eastern mandals also come out with small size production of vegetables, this summer it went missing in the fields.

Unlike the previous years, this year saw mercury levels crossing 42° Celsius in the otherwise tolerable areas of Madanapalle division. The tomato production took a sudden dip from April, with arrivals of stocks at just 200 metric tonnes or even below per day at Madanapalle market.

While the first grade tomato is priced at ₹40 a kg at the wholesale market, the second grade is tagged at ₹20 a kg, which is selling at ₹30 in the open market. A big solace to consumers is that the price of onions continues to be between ₹20 and ₹30 since May first week.

Coming to the other prime vegetables, the price of several varieties is causing concern to consumers. Ladies’ finger is sold at ₹50 to ₹60 a kg, while brinjal is sold at ₹60 a kg. Cabbage, beetroot, cauliflower, drumsticks and almost all varieties have witnessed sudden jump in their prices since a fortnight. The quality and size of the vegetables remains low. The reason of stunted levels in production is attributed to lack of moisture in soil and air.

Ginger is commanding a price of ₹200 a kg, as against ₹80-100 in March.

‘Greens affordable’

Another big solace to consumers is that greens of various kinds are sold at cheaper rates compared to vegetables. Women are seen showing keen interest in adjusting with greens at their disposal at ₹5 to ₹10 per bunch.

Rama Naidu, a farmer at Punganur, said that the summer had adversely impacted the economy of vegetable farming, with production hit by low yields and poor quality. It is felt that the condition would continue till June-end. “Even if the arrival of monsoon is early, we have to wait for a fortnight to see signs of change in the fields,” he said.