Veerraju slams KCR

BJP State president Somu Veerraju on Friday took exception to the Telangana government denying entry to ambulances carrying COVID-19 patients from Andhra Pradesh, on the A.P.-Telangana border points.

At a press conference, the BJP leader said that as per the A.P. Reorganisation Act, 2014, Hyderabad continued to be the common capital of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana till 2024. People were heading to Hyderabad for better treatment as it was a medical hub, he said.

The BJP leader slammed Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s stand on the issue, and said it would tantamount to violation of the High Court verdict. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy should rise to the occasion and hold talks with his Telangana counterpart, he said.

Referring to the death of two patients who were denied entry into Telangana at the border on Friday, Mr. Veerraju said Mr. Rao was responsible for the deaths. Stating that he had spoken about the tension on the border with Union Minister Kishan Reddy, he said he would write to the Centre seeking measures to avoid recurrence of such incidents.