Vedanta, Cairn Energy donate medical oxygen to Konaseema

Vedanta and Cairn Energy groups on Wednesday donated 50 medical oxygen cylinders to the Konaseema region in response to a call given by Social Welfare Minister Pinipe Viswaroop.

The capacity of each cylinder is 50 liters. The two corporates are engaged in oil and natural gas exploration in the Krishna-Godavari Basin in Andhra Pradesh.

In an official release, Mr. Viswaroop has said; "A total of 30 oxygen cylinders have been supplied to the Amalapuram Area Hospital and 20 cylinders would be made available at the Primary Health Centre at Surasani Yanam in Konaseema region".

Thanking for the timely assistance of medical oxygen from various corporate firms, Mr. Viswaroop has appealed to the corporate firms to extend their aid to fight the COVID-19 in the Konaseema region.