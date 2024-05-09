GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Vedagiri temple Brahmotsavam to begin from May 16

The officials of all departments should work in coordination to organise Brahmotsavam grandly, says Nellore RDO A. Malola

Published - May 09, 2024 09:13 pm IST - NELLORE

The Hindu Bureau
Nellore RDO A. Malola receiving blessings from priests after the pre-arrangement meeting on Sri Vedagiri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple Brahmotsavam at RDO Office in Nellore on Thursday.



The annual Brahmotsavam of Sri Vedagiri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Nellore will be organised from May 16 to 26. Nellore Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) A. Malola said that officials of all departments should work in coordination to organise the Brahmotsavam grandly. A pre-arrangement meeting was held in the RDO office on Thursday.

The officials of panchayat, roads and buildings, fire, revenue, police, and medical and health departments attended this meeting. On the occasion, Malola said that necessary steps should be taken so that the devotees who come to the Brahmotsavam must not face any trouble. The devotees should be provided with shelter and drinking water facilities.

He further said that medical camps should be set up for the devotees. Buttermilk and ORS packets should be made available. He insisted for firefighting vehicles in advance to prevent fire accidents during the 10 days. He advised the panchayat officials to take up sanitation programmes without causing any inconvenience to the devotees.

The RDO directed the electricity department officials to ensure uninterrupted power supply during Brahmotsavam. He unveiled the calendar and pamphlets of Sri Vedagiri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Brahmotsavam. Temple executive officer V. Girikrishna and others participated in this meeting.

