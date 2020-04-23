Varla complains to DGP on lockdown violations by Ministers, MLAs

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) general secretary Varla Ramaiah has lodged a complaint with the Director General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang urging him to take stringent action against the YSRCP leaders who were ‘violating COVID lockdown and moving around irresponsibly’.

Mr. Ramaiah in his complaint said that the TDP leaders be allowed to lodge complaints against the erring YSRCP leaders in local police stations. A direction might be given to the police concerned to receive and register the complaints and proceed with investigation. “I further appeal to you to allow donors and other TDP leaders who are out there following norms like physical distance in order to serve the poor and needy,” he stated.

Listing out the names of the YSRCP leaders, Mr. Ramaiah alleged that Deputy Chief Minister Narayana Swamy, Ministers Viswaroop, Dharmana Krishnadasu, Rajya Sabha MP Vijaya Sai Reddy, MLAs Appalaraju, Adimoolam, Srinivasulu, B. Karunakar Reddy, Venkaiah Goud, Roja, Madhusudhan Yadav, Hafeez Khan and others had violated the lockdown rules.