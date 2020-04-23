Andhra Pradesh

Varla complains to DGP on lockdown violations by Ministers, MLAs

They are moving around irresponsibly, he alleges

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) general secretary Varla Ramaiah has lodged a complaint with the Director General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang urging him to take stringent action against the YSRCP leaders who were ‘violating COVID lockdown and moving around irresponsibly’.

Mr. Ramaiah in his complaint said that the TDP leaders be allowed to lodge complaints against the erring YSRCP leaders in local police stations. A direction might be given to the police concerned to receive and register the complaints and proceed with investigation. “I further appeal to you to allow donors and other TDP leaders who are out there following norms like physical distance in order to serve the poor and needy,” he stated.

Listing out the names of the YSRCP leaders, Mr. Ramaiah alleged that Deputy Chief Minister Narayana Swamy, Ministers Viswaroop, Dharmana Krishnadasu, Rajya Sabha MP Vijaya Sai Reddy, MLAs Appalaraju, Adimoolam, Srinivasulu, B. Karunakar Reddy, Venkaiah Goud, Roja, Madhusudhan Yadav, Hafeez Khan and others had violated the lockdown rules.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 23, 2020 11:30:42 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/varla-complains-to-dgp-on-lockdown-violations-by-ministers-mlas/article31418989.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY