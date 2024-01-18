GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Values espoused by Ambedkar our guiding light: Audimulapu

January 18, 2024 05:59 am | Updated 05:59 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau,Nellore Sravani
Minister for Social Welfare Merugu Nagarjuna, Municipal Administration Minister Adimulapu Suresh and Govt adviser (Social Justice) Jupudi Prabhkar Rao at a conclave on Dr.BR Ambedkar, in Vijayawada on Wednesday..

Minister for Social Welfare Merugu Nagarjuna, Municipal Administration Minister Adimulapu Suresh and Govt adviser (Social Justice) Jupudi Prabhkar Rao at a conclave on Dr.BR Ambedkar, in Vijayawada on Wednesday.. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

Our governance is based on the principles espoused by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has ensured that social justice and welfare reached all sections of society in the last four years, said Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Audimulapu Suresh.

He was speaking at a programme organised here on Wednesday as part of a series of events in the run-up to the inauguration ceremony of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Smriti Vanam on Friday. Minister for Social Welfare Merugu Nagarjuna, senior government officials from various departments, professors from universities across the State attended the programme.

“We are basing our governance on the values that Dr. Ambedkar preached and it is evident in the various welfare programmes the Chief Minister has launched. We have ensured that welfare and justice reached every single person,” he said, listing out some of the flagship schemes of the government.

He said the government knew that the most valuable gift it could give to the children would be education, and therefore it had focussed on introducing English medium of instruction at primary level and introduced schemes such as Nadu Nedu. He said the government had set aside 70% of posts in the Cabinet, Corporations, etc., to people belonging to SC/ST communities.

Later, a discussion was held on the subjects of social justice in Andhra Pradesh, education and equality.

