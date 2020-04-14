Validity of e-Pass extended till May 3

The validity of the e-Pass given to people who are part of the supply chain of essential services during the lockdown has been extended till May 3, State Coronavirus Control Centre Special Officer Himanshu Shukla said.

In a statement on Tuesday, Mr. Shukla said that the government had issued e-passes to around 13,000 people to ensure uninterrupted flow of essential services in the State. The validity of these passes was till April 14. But in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to extend the lockdown till May 3, the validity of these passes had also been extended.

He said people seeking a new pass need not visit any office. All they have to do is visit https://gramawardsachivalayam.ap.gov.in/ CVPASSAPP/CV/CVorganisationRegistration. People can also apply for the same through Spandana weblink www.spandana.ap.gov.in.