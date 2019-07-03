Utkal Sanskrutika Samaj gears up for Rath Yatra

Utkal Sanskrutika Samaj, a socio-cultural organisation for Odias residing in Visakhapatnam, has come up with elaborate arrangements for the annual Rath Yatra festival from July 4.

The deities of Lord Jagannath, Devi Subhadra and Lord Balabhadra would be taken on a chariot in a colourful procession beginning from the main temple at Daspalla Hills to Gundicha Temple at Lawson’s Bay Colony, passing through Children’s Arena, Millennium Petrol Bunk, AU gate, Chinna Waltair, VUDA Park and Shanti Ashram.

The procession will coincide with that of the mega Rath Yatra festival of Puri. The deities, who according to legend were in a stage of convalescence after their ‘Devasnana Poornima’, were brought out on Tuesday for the ‘Nabajauban Darshan’ — a highly-awaited ritual in the days leading to the Rath Yatra.

USS president J.K. Nayak said the deities would be adorned with Tulsi leaves.

Elaborate rituals

“The yatra will begin from the sanctum sanctorum on Thursday afternoon after the ritual of Pahandi Bije and traditional Chhera Pahanra (cleaning of the chariot) by ‘Lal Saheb’ Pramod Bhanja Deo of the erstwhile Daspalla royalty. The chariot will be drawn by devotees amidst kirtans, music and chanting of Haribol,” Mr. Nayak said.

Bahuda Yatra

The deities will have a sojourn at the Gundicha temple till July 12 after which they would return to their abode in a return journey called the Bahuda Yatra.

Traditional Odia delicacies like Poda Pitha and Chhena Poda will be offered to the deities. During Bahuda Yatra, ‘prasad’ will be served to about 3,000 devotees.

Mr. Nayak and USS general secretary Bimal Mahanta have urged the devotees to participate in the festival in large numbers.