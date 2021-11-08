Urdu varsity teacher sacked for joining with a fake certificate

A teaching assistant in the Department of Management Studies, Shaik Rubeena, was dismissed from service in Dr. Abdul Haq Urdu University, Kurnool, on Monday following the detection of her joining the university service with a fake APSET-2015 certificate 19 months ago.

University Registrar Byneni Srinivasulu began verification of the credentials of all teaching and non-teaching staff, who had joined the university after a similar case was detected in September this year, and one Fahmida Begum was dismissed from Service on October 1. During the verification, the Registrar wrote a letter to the Osmania University, convener of the AP-TS SET, seeking veracity of the certificate along with the hall ticket no. etc.

According to the Urdu University release, Osmania University wrote back saying the examination hall ticket number did not match with the name or the marks purportedly obtained by Ms. Rubeena and declared it as not issued by the university. Either a Ph.D. or pass in APSET is compulsory as per the UGC norms for appointment as assistant professor or teaching assistant in any State university even on a contract basis.

The registrar asked Ms. Rubeena to pay back ₹4.57 lakh drawn as salary for the past 19 months and dismissed her from service.