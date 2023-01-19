United Forum of Bank Unions decides to go ahead with its two-day all-India strike from January 30

January 19, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Having waited in vain for six months for a word from the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA), the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) has decided to go ahead with its all- India strike on January 30 and 31.

Charter of demands

The bank unions have been demanding introduction of five banking days a week, updation of pension for past retirees, adequate recruitment in all cadres to ensure better service, restoration of the old pension scheme, and commencement of negotiations on charter of demands for wage revision, but the response from the other side is not satisfactory, says UFBU convener Sanjeev K. Bandlish.

Mr. Bandlish, who attended the national executive meeting of the All India SBI Staff Federation as its general secretary here on Thursday, spoke to The Hindu on its sidelines on the UFBU’s plan of action.

Recalling the wage revision settlement signed between the IBA and the unions in November 2020, and the non-resolution of the residual issues, he said the latter had given strike call on June 27, 2022.

“After two rounds of negotiations, the issues still remain and there is no positive response from the other side for over six months. There is no way out but to bring pressure (with the strike call),” he explained.

The union leader termed the January 30, 31 strike call as very crucial for wage earners across the country.

“All public sector employees are eagerly watching us as it will certainly have a bearing beyond the banking sector,” he noted.

The forum is also serious about the updation of pension, which he said never happened since the formulation of the pension policy.

“For example, an employee who retired in 1990 in the cadre of Chief General Manager or Deputy General Manager is drawing a pension of around ₹25000, while a recently-retired clerk gets ₹50,000 approximately, thanks to the lack of updation. How is this fair?” he asked.

The unions differed with IBA’s view attributing the lack of recruitment in banks to the transformation of a bulk of transactions to the digital mode.

“As the economy is rising, and when India is set to become a $5 trillion economy, adequate staff strength is a must,” he insisted.

Squarely blaming the IBA for thrusting the strike option on them, he appealed to it to spare the customers of the likely ordeal by walking towards the negotiating table.