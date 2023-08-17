HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Union, State govts. burdening people with heavy taxes, says CPI leader

They are using police, govt. agencies to suppress voices against their misdeeds, alleges Ramakrishna

August 17, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

The Hindu Bureau
CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna speaking at a meeting in Vizianagaram on Thursday.

CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna speaking at a meeting in Vizianagaram on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Communist Party of India State secretary K. Ramakrishna on Thursday alleged that both Union and State governments were putting heavy tax and financial burden on people while forgetting the fact that India is a welfare State as per the Constitution.

He expressed concern over the heavy borrowings by both governments in spite of huge revenue flow in the form of GST and other taxes. As part of a Statewide bus yatra, he came to Vizianagaram and addressed the party leaders and others.

He said that the governments were misusing their powers with the support of the Income Tax Department, ED, police and other departments when opposition leaders were raising their voice against the misdeeds of the ruling parties.

CPI senior leaders J.V. Satyanarayana Murthy, P. Kameswara Rao, Muppala Nageswara Rao, Bugata Ashok and others were present.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / political parties / politics

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.