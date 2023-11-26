HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Union, State governments failed to follow the ideals of Ambedkar, says Ambedkar Porata Samithi leader

November 26, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

K Srinivasa Rao
Ambedkar Porata Samithi president Soru Sambayya paying tribute to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar in Bobbili of Vizinagaram district on Sunday.

Ambedkar Porata Samithi president Soru Sambayya paying tribute to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar in Bobbili of Vizinagaram district on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Ambedkar Porata Samithi founder president Soru Sambayya, on Sunday (November 26), alleged that both Union and State governments have failed to follow the guidelines of the Indian Constitution, framed by Dr. B. R. Ambedkar, in discharging their duties.

On the occasion of Constitutional Day, he offered tributes to a portrait of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and hailed him for giving the country the best Constitution, at Bobbili in Vizianagaram district.

He urged the government to follow Ambedkar’s ideology which was aimed at uplifting the downtrodden sections of society.

Mr. Sambayya said that the allocations for the welfare of scheduled castes were being reduced every year by both Central and State governments.

Members of the Porata Samithi S.J. Wilson Baba, M. Rama Rao, Boddana Apparao and others were present.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Visakhapatnam / state politics

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.