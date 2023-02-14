HamberMenu
Union Minister Kishan Reddy flags off Dharmavaram-Machilipatnam Express in Andhra Pradesh

The train was extended from Vijayawada up to Machilipatnam from Tuesday, said SCR officials

February 14, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Union Minister for Tourism G. Kishan Reddy flagging off the extended service of the Vijayawada-Dharmavaram train up to Machilipatnam, at Vijayawada Railway Station on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

Union Minister for Tourism G. Kishan Reddy flagged off the Dharmavaram-Machilipatnam inaugural special from Vijayawada Railway Station on Tuesday.

The 17215/17216 Vijayawada-Dharmavaram Express has been extended up to Machilipatnam, Vijayawada Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Shivendra Mohan said.

Stating that Indian Railways plays a key role in the transportation of public and freight by connecting every nook and corner of the country, Mr. Kishan Reddy said the extension of the Dharmavaram–Vijayawada Express up to Machilipatnam will prove to be a boon for people of coastal districts and Rayalaseema by improving connectivity between the two regions.

The Minister said that proposals are on to introduce a new train from Machilipatnam–Tirupati, and extend the Vijayawada–Shirdi train up to Machilipatnam and redevelopment of Vijayawada, Rajahmundry and Gudur stations.

Member of Parliament V. Balashowry, Mayor R. Bhagyalakshmi, BJP State president Somu Veerraju, Additional DRMs M. Srikanth and D. Srinivasa Rao, Senior Divisional Commercial Officer V. Rambabu and other officers were present.

