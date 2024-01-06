Union Minister assures construction of fishing jetty at Chintapalli in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh

January 06, 2024 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM/SRIKAKULAM

Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala on Saturday assured construction of fishing jetty on a permanent basis at Chintapalli village of Pusapatirega mandal in Vizianagaram district to benefit thousands of fishermen. As part of Sagar Parikrama programme, he visited Chintapalli and interacted with fishermen of the village.

Speaking to the media here, he said that he had toured around 7,000 km across India to know the issues of dairy farmers and fishermen who were creating a lot of economic activity in villages and sea coast respectively.

The Union Minister said that the Centre had provided huge funds for Andhra Pradesh to improve fisheries infrastructure all along the coast from Nellore to Srikakulam districts.

Earlier, he visited Budagatlapalem of Srikakulam district to observe the facilities for the establishment of fishing harbour. Several BJP leaders, including the party’s district president Birlangi Umamaheswara Rao, greeted the Minister and explained the party’s activities in the district.