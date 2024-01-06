GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Union Minister assures construction of fishing jetty at Chintapalli in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh

Centre provided huge funds for Andhra Pradesh to improve fisheries infrastructure all along the coast, he says

January 06, 2024 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM/SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau
Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala

Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala

Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala on Saturday assured construction of fishing jetty on a permanent basis at Chintapalli village of Pusapatirega mandal in Vizianagaram district to benefit thousands of fishermen. As part of Sagar Parikrama programme, he visited Chintapalli and interacted with fishermen of the village.

Speaking to the media here, he said that he had toured around 7,000 km across India to know the issues of dairy farmers and fishermen who were creating a lot of economic activity in villages and sea coast respectively.

The Union Minister said that the Centre had provided huge funds for Andhra Pradesh to improve fisheries infrastructure all along the coast from Nellore to Srikakulam districts.

Earlier, he visited Budagatlapalem of Srikakulam district to observe the facilities for the establishment of fishing harbour. Several BJP leaders, including the party’s district president Birlangi Umamaheswara Rao, greeted the Minister and explained the party’s activities in the district.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.