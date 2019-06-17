Uniform regulation for protection of doctors sought

The A.P. Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association (APNA), Indian Medical Association (IMA), A.P. Medical Council and other organisations have decided to step up pressure on the government to initiate measures for protection of doctors and staff at medical establishments in the State, in the backdrop of the attacks on doctors in West Bengal.

Many hospitals are worried over the frequent incidents of attacks and damage to the property when patients die while undergoing treatment, they said. “Doctors will hesitate to take up serious cases if the trend continues. Representative of hospital managements and doctors are always keen on offering the best healthcare services as their reputation matters. Unfortunately, they are blamed for the natural death of patients during treatment and surgeries,” said APNA former president and Pradhama Hospitals MD P.Viswesara Rao.

‘Promulgate ordinance’

Meanwhile, A.P. Medical Council Public Relations Committee chairman J.C. Naidu has urged all sections of the society to extend their solidarity to medical fraternity which is enduring mental agony with the physical attacks. “The Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy government had passed an ordinance a decade ago —AP Ordinance Against the Violence on Doctors and Medical Establishments — and it was enacted later. Its effective implementation is the need of the hour,” observed Dr. Naidu.

AJ Global Health Care Hospital MD B. Ashok Babu feels that there should be a uniform law for protection of doctors and health staff. “A doctor’s job is very crucial during treatment , especially surgeries. It is difficult for them to discharge duty properly unless a secured environment is ensured,” he adds.

IMA president D. Sreehari Rao, his APNA counterpart V.S. Prasad, Indian Academy of Pediatrics (IA) State vice-president M. Venkateswara Rao have planned to make the agitation proposed on Monday a success and urged the doctors, nurses and others to participate in it.