Ultramarathon raises ₹1.5 cr. for housing for 39 families

The Anantapur Ultramarathon (AUM), a non-competitive solidarity event organised by the Rural Development Trust (RDT) ended on Saturday and raised ₹1.5 crore to provide secured housing to 39 families living in huts at Srisailam.

About 128 runners who started the marathon at the Rural Development Trust (RDT) office in the city on Friday reached the finishing line on Saturday at Bathalapalli RDT hospital, concluding the fifth edition of the event.

The runners, in 32 teams with four members each, had to run 170 km in the relay event through the villages of Anantapur district all through the night. “As goes the motto of AUM which is ‘One KM, One Life’, I have joined the run because running is one of my passions and through this initiative, I can bring a change in the lives of some people,” said Gowthami Bai, a local trained athlete.

Peter, who came from Ireland to join the AUM for the second time, said, “I have been a part of many marathons and it is always a great challenge. But the AUM is unique because here I do not run for myself but to help others to access a dignified life.”

Runners from Spain, Ireland, Australia, Iran and Colombia participated in the event.

10K Run

Additionally, 130 runners participated in the Anantapur 10K Run which started at the resting place of Vicente Ferrer in the RDT Hospital at Bathalapalli and concluded along with the ultrarunners. “I am a regular 10K runner but this experience has been like no other. I came alone to this race but all through the running, I never felt alone. I made some friends along the way,” said Sajal Das who came from Bangalore.