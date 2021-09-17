Andhra Pradesh

UB management flouted orders on wages, alleges CITU

Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) State vice-president D. Govinda Rao and district vice-president Ch. Ammannaidu on Friday urged the Labour Department to take action against the United Breweries(UB) management as it had failed to pay 50% wages as per the previous directive of the government.

Addressing the UB workers at Ranasthalam in the Srikakulam district, Mr. Govinda Rao alleged that over 5,000 workers were leading a pathetic life with the loss of wages with the drop in production by the UB company under the guise of lack of liquor orders from the State government. Mr. Ammannaidu threatened to intensify struggle if the government and the UB company failed to implement their legitimate demands.


