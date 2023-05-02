UAE Ambassador discusses investment opportunities with A.P. Chief Minister

May 02, 2023 03:54 am | Updated 03:54 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ambassador to India Abdulnasser Jamal Alshaali called on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office near here on May 1 (Monday). They discussed investment opportunities in Andhra Pradesh.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that his government was ready to extend all possible help to UAE businessmen who are keen on making investments in the State, and explained the policies being implemented.

The UAE Ambassador described food parks, tourism, food processing units, hospitality, green hydrogen, ports, petrochemical complexes and infrastructure as the areas of interest for prospective investments in the State.

Special Chief Secretary to Chief Minister Poonam Malakondaiah and officials from the UAE Embassy were present on the occasion.