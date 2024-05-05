GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Two YSRCP corporators join Jana Sena Party in Tirupati

JSP MLA candidate Arani Srinivasulu terms it as reverse migration

May 05, 2024 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan
Jana Sena Party MLA candidate Arani Srinivasulu formally inviting the YSRCP corporators into the party fold in Tirupati on Sunday.

Jana Sena Party MLA candidate Arani Srinivasulu formally inviting the YSRCP corporators into the party fold in Tirupati on Sunday.

The migration of politicians and influential leaders, including corporators from the Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT), from the YSR Congress Party into the alliance continues, as two corporators joined the Jana Sena Party on Sunday, in addition to the two who joined the TDP recently.

Jana Sena Party MLA candidate Arani Srinivasulu formally invited Kalpana Yadav and C.K. Revati into the party fold and called it ‘reverse migration’.

“MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy and Deputy Mayor B. Abhinay Reddy (his son and the contesting candidate) intimidated leaders of other parties and forced them to join the YSRCP. What is happening now is reverse migration,” he said.

Mr. Srinivasulu said the huge response to the postal ballots was enough indication of the anti-establishment trend witnessed across the State. He also called the arrival of the Central armed forces as having ‘thwarted’ the ruling party’s plans on the anvil to win the elections ‘by hook or by crook’.

Responding to the 30,000 plus fake votes enrolled in Tirupati, Mr. Srinivasulu said the TDP – Jana Sena – BJP cadre would stay watchful of impersonation attempts at the polling stations and help apprehend the fake voters.

Former TDP MLA M. Sugunamma announced that more leaders would join the party during the roadshow of Mr. N. Chandrababu Naidu and Mr. Pawan Kalyan. TDP parliamentary constituency in-charge G. Narasimha Yadav said the TDP regimes ensured development of Tirupati.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.