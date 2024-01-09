GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two students of Rajamahendravaram Arts College drown in Sitapalli stream in ASR district of Andhra Pradesh

January 09, 2024 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

A boy and a girl reportedly feared drowned while they were taking photographs in Sitapalli stream at I. Polavaram village in Rampa agency in Alluri Sitarama Raju district on Tuesday. The two students were from the Business Administration Department of Arts College in Rajamahendravaram. 

“The deceased have been identified as Shaik Jabeer (19) and S. Cheta Subarjani (17) of Rajamahendravaram city. The bodies have been retrieved during the search operation,” said Rampachodavaram ASP H. Jagadeesh. 

The incident occurred when five students of the Arts College went on a one-day trip to explore the places in the Rampa agency on two-wheelers. The police sent the bodies to the Rampachodavaram area hospital for post-mortem. A case has been registered and investigation is on.

