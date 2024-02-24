GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two rebel YSR Congress Party MLAs get TDP tickets in the first list in Andhra Pradesh

While Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy gets the ticket from Nellore rural Assembly constituency, Kolusu Parthasarathy to contest from Nuzvid

February 24, 2024 08:35 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

Rebel YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MLAs Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy (Nellore rural) and Kolusu Parthasarathy (Penamaluru) managed to secure nomination as TDP candidates for the upcoming general elections. 

While Mr. Sridhar Reddy got the chance to contest in his own constituency, Mr. Parthasarathy is forced to move to Nuzvid, as former MLA Bode Prasad might be chosen as the candidate in Penamaluru, where he lost to Mr. Parthasarathy in 2019. 

Mr. Sridhar Reddy had, at the time of quitting the YSRCP early last year, said the reason for it was the thwarting of his efforts to develop the constituency, by his own party leaders, and went to the extent of accusing the government of having his phones tapped. He had since been campaigning for TDP and finally made it to the list of its candidates. 

As far as Mr. Parthasarathy is concerned, he had been unhappy since his hopes of getting a Cabinet berth were dashed and his sailing was never smooth from then on till it became clear that he was being left out of the list of YSRCP candidates for the 2024 elections. 

Another former YSRCP leader Yarlagadda Venkat Rao, who resigned from the party after MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi Mohan (Gannavaram)’s defection from the TDP, is being fielded from the same constituency. 

