Two persons killed as lorry hit two bullock carts in East Godavari

The incident occurred while several families travelling on bullock carts to attend a religious gathering

At least two persons were killed after two bullock carts, in which the deceased persons were travelling along with the family members, were hit by a lorry from the backside at Borrampadu village on national highway under Gandepalli police limits in East Godavari district.

The incident had occurred around 2.30 a.m. (Friday night) while the two families were on their way to attend the annual Jatara (religious gathering) at Kadrakota village in Peddapuram mandal. The two families belong to Korukonda mandal.

"The deceased have been identified as Kandavalli Veera Venkata Rao (49) belongs to Narsapuram village and Haridasu Pedakapu (55) belongs to Rythupuram village. The two bullock carts were running at the end of the row of nearly 30 bullock carts that were heading to the Jatara area on the highway", Gandepalli Assistant Sub-Inspector P. Sobhana Kumar told The Hindu. The lorry that hit the bullock carts was coming from Rajamahendravaram city.

"In the accident, the family members of the two deceased have survived with minor injuries and bullock carts have been completely dismantled. The four cattle drawing the cart have also survived in the accident with minor injuries", said Mr. Sobhana Kumar.

The police registered a case and investigation is on. The dead bodies have been sent to government hospital in Jaggampeta in East Godavari district.