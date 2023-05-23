Two missing, four survive as boat capsizes in Vasista river in West Godavari

May 23, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - ACHANTA (WEST GODAVARI)

Two persons went missing and four others survived after a boat capsized in Vasista, a tributary of the Godavari, under the Achanta police limits in West Godavari district on Tuesday.

The missing persons have been identified as Kudipudi Peddiraju, 50, and Sidagam Ramana, 35, belonging to the district, according to an official release issued by Collector P. Prasanthi.

The incident occurred reportedly while six persons were transporting coconuts on a motorboat between K. Sthambampalem and Bheemalapuram villages.

In the middle of the river, the crew reportedly lost control of the boat due to the heavy load of coconuts, leading to the capsize.

Narsapuram DSP Ravi Manohara told The Hindu, “A search is on for the two missing persons. Local swimmers have also been deployed in the search operation. Four others on the boat managed to swim to safety.”

Three of the survivors have been identified as Jaddu Satyanarayana, Tadikonda Sambasiva Rao, and Devi Nagaraju.