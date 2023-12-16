Two killed in road mishap in Nandyal

December 16, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - NANDYAL

Two passengers travelling in an autorickshaw were killed on spot and another was critically injured as their vehicle was crushed when a van and a lorry clashed on the outskirts of Nandyal on Saturday.

As per information, the accident occurred at the entrance of Noonepalle flyover. The police shifted the bodies of the deceased, identified as Iqbal and Mallesh, residents of Banaganapalle mandal, to the area hospital and registered a case. The drivers of the van and lorry were taken into custody.

Meanwhile, in another incident, a 40-year-old man was killed when a private bus carrying members of a marriage party clashed with another bus at Chintakunta village of Muddanur mandal in Kadapa district on Saturday. The police said that the impact of the collision led to one casualty and several injured, though all were declared safe. A case had been registered.