Two fatalities take toll to 1,070

South Coastal Andhra register 97 cases

Two persons, one each in Prakasam and Nellore districts, succumbed to coronavirus taking the death toll due to the pandemic to 1,070 in south coastal Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours.

While Prakasam district accounted for 577 deaths so far, Nellore district accounted for 493, according to a health bulletin released by the State government on Friday night.

The positive trend of the number of recoveries outnumbering fresh cases continued in the region as the relentless efforts of the health professionals paid dividends. With little less than 100 new cases, the cumulative confirmed cases went up to 1,23,756 in the last 24 hours. However the caseload declined further to 1,684 as 171 persons were cured of the disease during the period. The recovery rate improved further to 98.17% as 1,21,495 persons were recuperated so far in the two districts.

In Nellore district, 47 persons tested positive for the disease in the last 24 hours. But 109 patients got cured during the period. As a result, the number of active cases dipped to 1,103. As many as 61,518 persons have so far been cured in the district so far.

As many as 50 persons tested positive in Prakasam district to take the total number of positive cases to 61,135. With 62 patients recovering from the illness, the caseload declined to 581. While about 250 patients were treated at the nine designated COVID-19 hospitals, the rest were provided treatment from their home in the district, where over 7.20 lakh persons had been tested for the disease so far.