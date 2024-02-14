GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two elderly women found murdered in Nellore

February 14, 2024 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - NELLORE

The Hindu Bureau

Two elderly women were found murdered at Bujabuja Nellore village, outskirts of the city, on Wednesday, after they went missing on Tuesday evening.

According to Venkatachalam mandal police, the two women hailing from Chemudugunta village, Jayalakshmi (70) and Rajeshwari (65), left their houses to fetch vegetables at a shop in the village.

As the duo did not return even by midnight, the family members and the neighbours launched a search across surrounding areas; on Wednesday morning, the search party noticed the bodies at the roadside, close to a vegetable shop.

The police shifted the bodies to the area hospital at Nellore for autopsy. The police said that the vegetable shop owner was not contactable over the phone. A case has been registered.

