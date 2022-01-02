Two drown, two missing in separate incidents at RK Beach

One victim was from Bhadrak in Odisha and another one was from Hyderabad, say police

Two persons, including a woman, drowned while another two youth were missing in separate incidents at RK Beach here on Sunday.

According to Inspector of III Town Police Station Korada Rama Rao, a woman named Sumitra Tripathi (21), who came on tour to Visakhapatnam with friends from Bhadrak in Odisha, went for swimming at RK Beach. She was pulled in by the strong current at around 2.15 p.m.. Community Guards, who were on duty, managed to trace her and bring her to the shore. She was shifted to the King George Hospital where she died while undergoing treatment.

After around 15 to 20 minutes, another three youths went for swimming, about 200 metres away, at the same beach. They were also pulled in by strong current. The Community Guards managed to bring back one youth Ch. Siva Kumar (24) to the shore and shifted him to the KGH, where he died while undergoing treatment. The other missing persons, identified as K Siva Kumar and Azeez, both aged around 25 years, are yet to be traced. The three youths, along with five other friends, came from Hyderabad, the police said.

Apart from the Community Guards, the police are also taking the help of the Marine Police and Coast Guard to trace the remaining victims. There was no information on the missing youths till around 7 p.m. The search operation is continuing. The police informed the family members of the victims about the incident. The police registered cases.