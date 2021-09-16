TTD’s ‘Panchagavya’ products to hit the stalls by December

EO instructs officials to finalise product design

The ‘Panchagavya’ products coming under the brand of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) will be made available in the market by December.

TTD Executive Officer K.S. Jawahar Reddy on Wednesday directed the officials concerned to make all arrangements to ensure the products get to the counters by the fixed date. Since the TTD is currently engaged in the process of procuring a license from the Department of AYUSH to make and sell the Panchagavya products, he instructed them to hasten the process and also finalise the product design.

As part of the agreement, the TTD is installing the required machinery and will procure the raw materials, while the Coimbatore-based Ashirwad Ayurveda Private Limited will produce floor cleaner, soap, shampoo, tooth powder and Ayurvedic Agarbatis for a period of ten years.

Apart from marketing, the TTD will use the products to meet its in-house requirement in the various temples, cottages and guest houses.

Animal feed mixing plant

A committee formed by the TTD will also visit Gujarat soon for the purchase of Gir breed cows within a month, for which an animal feed mixing plant is being set up at the Tirupati Goshala.

SV Ayurvedic College Principal P. Muralikrishna, Goshala Director K. Haranath Reddy, Chief Engineer Nageswara Rao, SV Veterinary University Registrar R.Ravi and Director of Extension Venkata Naidu were present.