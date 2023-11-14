TTD Trust Board to take a decision on regularisation of contract employees in next meeting

November 14, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board, in a meeting on November 14 (Tuesday), decided to discuss the applicability of G.O. No. 114 regarding the regularisation of employees working under it on a contract basis in its next sitting.

Briefing the media on the deliberations of the meeting, TTD Chairman B. Karunakar Reddy and Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy said that the Government Order would be made applicable as per the eligibility criteria. Sources said that the G.O. would benefit more than 14,000 contract employees.

Nod to several projects

As a part of developing Tirupati, the gateway town to the hill temple of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala, the TTD approved tenders worth ₹21.10 crore for laying of a four-lane road connecting Pudipatla and Vakulamatha temple highway, ₹15.12 crore for extension of the 80-Feet Road connecting RTO office in Mangalam with Padmavati Flour Mill at Renigunta, ₹13.29 crore for laying of road from Narayanadri Hospital at Renigunta to Tiruchanur, ₹4.89 crores for the development of footpaths, drains and central dividers from MR Palli to Tiruchanur and ₹6.15 crore for taking up developmental works of Ramnagar employees’ quarters.

The Trust Board also accorded an administrative sanction for taking up modernisation and renovation works at Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) Super Specialty Hospital at an outlay of ₹197 crore, besides approving ₹74.24 crore for the construction of a new cardio-neuro block in the SVIMS.

The board also approved tenders worth ₹11.05 crore for the construction of a new building at its marketing go-down complex at Alipiri, which will increase the storage capacity from 15 days to 60-90 days, ₹3.35 crore for the construction of the second and third floors for the benefit of attendants of patients at SVIMS hospital.

The board also finalised tenders worth ₹1.65 crore for the development of the ground floor block of the SV Ayurveda Hospital in Tirupati. It also sanctioned ₹1.79 crore for the construction of a new TB ward as the old TB ward which was demolished and the land was given for the construction of Sri Padmavati Children’s Heart Centre Super Specialty Hospital.

The Trust Board sanctioned ₹2.40 crore for continuing 528 workers belonging to All India Institute of Local Self-Government in cleaning, serving, loading and unloading services in the Anna Prasadam wing for three months. It also sanctioned ₹3.40 crore for continuing the services of 1,694 workers engaged by the Health Department in Tirumala for the next one year.

The board, which recently granted house sites to over 5,000 employees, approved tenders worth ₹25.67 crore for laying a gravel road at the land allotted to the employees at Vadamalpeta and another ₹15 crore for a similar project in the additional 132 acres of land granted for the same purpose.