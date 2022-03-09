TTD to pay pension arrears to its teaching staff from next fiscal

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) has resolved to pay the arrears arising out of the implementation of UGC revised pay scales(2016) to all its teaching staff service pensioners and family pensioners in three annual installments in the ratio of 30-30-40 from next financial year.

All the pensioners and family pensioners of university and government degree colleges and aided teaching staff of private degree colleges who have drawn UGC scales of 2016 and retired from service between January 1, 2006, and December 31, 2015, were made eligible for the revised consolidated pension.

While the revised consolidated pension/family pension came into effect from January 1, 2016, the arrears on the revised consolidated pension were paid from April 1, 2019. The arrears for the period in between, from 01-01-2016 to 01-04-2019 consequent to the implementation of revised consolidated pension was to be paid separately.

It is against this backdrop that the TTD decided to pay the arrears on the revised consolidated pension to the teaching staff of its colleges in cash as they did not have any GPF a/c with TTD since their retirement.

On computation, the TTD arrived at a conclusion that its exchequer would be burdened by over ₹16.02 crore approximately for the implementation of the same to its 276 teaching staff service pensioners and family pensioners.